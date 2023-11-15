The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) will play the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sean Pedulla: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lynn Kidd: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 69.8 216th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 28.3 335th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.7 256th 29th 15.5 Assists 12.3 237th 19th 9.6 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.