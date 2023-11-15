Wednesday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) going head to head against the William & Mary Tribe (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-46 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 74-49 victory over Campbell in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 84, William & Mary 46

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season, with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allowed 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

Offensively, Virginia averaged 63.1 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (68.7 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

Offensively the Cavaliers fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.

Virginia allowed 55.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.2 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.