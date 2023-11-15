How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
The William & Mary Tribe (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
William & Mary vs. Virginia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe put up just three more points per game last year (66.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (63.3).
- William & Mary went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
- Last year, the Cavaliers scored only two more points per game (68.7) than the Tribe allowed (66.7).
- When Virginia scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 13-4.
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 66-64
|Kaplan Arena
|11/10/2023
|VCU
|L 70-54
|Kaplan Arena
|11/12/2023
|George Mason
|L 77-72
|Kaplan Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Kaplan Arena
