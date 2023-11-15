On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (2-8) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (8-3). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 242.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-5.5) 243 -250 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 118.8 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The Wizards are being outscored by 7.2 points per game, with a -72 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.3 points per game (eighth in NBA), and allow 122.5 per outing (28th in league).

The two teams average 238.1 points per game combined, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 241.3 points per game combined, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Dallas is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Washington has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Wizards and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

