Luka Doncic and Kyle Kuzma are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards square off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 2.0 assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Tyus Jones has averaged 13.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points higher than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +122)

Jordan Poole is posting 18.7 points per game, 2.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Poole's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 28.5 points prop bet set for Doncic on Wednesday is 12.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (41.0).

He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's assist over/under.

Doncic has averaged 6.0 made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.5-point prop total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his scoring average on the season (18.0).

He drains 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

