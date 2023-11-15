Capital One Arena is where the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) and Washington Wizards (2-8) will go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Luka Doncic and Kyle Kuzma are players to watch for the Mavericks and Wizards, respectively.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSW

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Raptors, 111-107, on Monday. Kuzma was their high scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 34 3 3 0 0 4 Jordan Poole 14 4 6 3 1 2 Daniel Gafford 14 9 3 1 3 0

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones adds 13.7 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists.

The Wizards get 18.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

The Wizards receive 10.0 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Delon Wright's numbers for the season are 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making 23.1% of his shots from the floor.

