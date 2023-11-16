Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Manassas County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osbourn High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.