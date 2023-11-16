Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Rockingham County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Woodstock at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Elkton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuarts Draft High School at Turner Ashby High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Bridgewater, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
