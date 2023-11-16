The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) go up against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. Houston Christian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies scored just 0.9 more points per game last year (58.7) than the Hokies gave up to opponents (57.8).

Houston Christian had an 11-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hokies recorded were 9.3 more points than the Huskies allowed (63.1).

Virginia Tech went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies shot at a 28.5% clip from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points below the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

