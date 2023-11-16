The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-22.5) 128.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-20.5) 129.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Cavaliers games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Texas Southern put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread last year.

In Tigers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Virginia is 38th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (60th).

The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.