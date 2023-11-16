The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

Virginia sported a 12-18-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-19-0 mark of Texas Southern.

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 67.8 137 60.5 132.4 128.7 Texas Southern 69.2 137 71.9 132.4 139.7

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up were only 4.1 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (71.9).

When Virginia totaled more than 71.9 points last season, it went 5-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 13-16-0

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Texas Southern 15-1 Home Record 7-6 6-5 Away Record 3-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

