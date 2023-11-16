The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) take on the Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the William & Mary vs. Omaha matchup.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel William & Mary (-1.5) 146.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Omaha Betting Trends (2022-23)

William & Mary put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Tribe games.

Omaha compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 of the Mavericks' games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.