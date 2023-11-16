William & Mary vs. Omaha November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) meet the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Omaha Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Luke Jungers: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
William & Mary vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|330th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
