The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) take the floor at Clune Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary's games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last year.

Against the spread, the Tribe were 12-17-0 last season.

Omaha put together a 16-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-17-0 mark of William & Mary.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 68.5 135.7 76.2 146.5 142.9 William & Mary 67.2 135.7 70.3 146.5 136.5

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were 9.0 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.

William & Mary put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76.2 points.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0 William & Mary 12-17-0 13-16-0

William & Mary vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha William & Mary 5-7 Home Record 11-5 1-15 Away Record 1-14 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

