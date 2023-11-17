Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC going into Week 12 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

10-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -400

-400 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Louisville

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Virginia

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. Duke

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 47-45 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

4. Clemson

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 42-21 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. NC State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 26-6 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. North Carolina

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 47-45 vs Duke

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Clemson

@ Clemson Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

5-5 | 7-5 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 48-22 vs Boston College

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 42-21 vs Clemson

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Boston College

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 48-22 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Syracuse

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 28-13 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Virginia

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Louisville

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

13. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 26-6 vs NC State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

14. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 28-13 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

