The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, face the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Avdija, in his previous game (November 15 loss against the Mavericks), put up 15 points, four assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA last season, allowing 42 per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks gave up 25.1 per contest last season, ranking them 13th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 9 3 5 1 1 3 2/24/2023 27 11 7 5 1 0 1 1/18/2023 29 14 7 1 2 1 1 1/13/2023 26 3 9 2 0 0 0

