The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) take the court against the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates shot 39.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 40.5% the Golden Flashes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Hampton had a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.
  • The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Flashes finished 91st.
  • The Pirates put up only 2.3 more points per game last year (68.2) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
  • When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Hampton went 7-15.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • Hampton averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).
  • At home, Hampton made 5.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) as well.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Howard L 92-80 Burr Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 109-46 Hampton Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Norfolk State L 75-68 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Kent State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center

