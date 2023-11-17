Friday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) and the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 96-75 and heavily favors Kent State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:45 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Hampton vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Hampton vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 96, Hampton 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-20.1)

Kent State (-20.1) Computer Predicted Total: 171.0

Hampton Performance Insights

Hampton was ranked 272nd in college basketball offensively last season with 68.2 points per game, while defensively it was 15th-worst (77.5 points allowed per game).

The Pirates ranked 294th in the country with 29.7 rebounds per game, but they gave up 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranked 10th-worst in college basketball.

Hampton didn't produce many assists last season, ranking 13th-worst in college basketball with 10.4 assists per game.

The Pirates averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

Last year the Pirates made 6.8 treys per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.1% (291st-ranked) from downtown.

Hampton ranked eighth-worst in college basketball with a 37.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown. Meanwhile, it gave up 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball).

Last season Hampton took 63.4% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's baskets. It shot 36.6% three-pointers (29.9% of the team's baskets).

