The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) host the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Hampton vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton's games hit the over 13 out of 25 times last season.

The Pirates covered the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.

Kent State put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-12-0 mark of Hampton.

Hampton vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 76.1 144.3 65.9 143.4 143.7 Hampton 68.2 144.3 77.5 143.4 143.9

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 65.9 the Golden Flashes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Hampton went 12-4 against the spread and 7-15 overall.

Hampton vs. Kent State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 12-19-0 Hampton 13-12-0 13-12-0

Hampton vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Hampton 15-0 Home Record 7-6 9-6 Away Record 1-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

