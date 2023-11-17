How to Watch James Madison vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- Last season, the Dukes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.
- In games James Madison shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.
- The Dukes were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders ranked 251st.
- Last year, the 80.5 points per game the Dukes scored were 15.7 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).
- James Madison went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, James Madison averaged 11.5 more points per game (86.4) than it did away from home (74.9).
- The Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.
- James Madison sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 113-108
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|W 107-86
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
