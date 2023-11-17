The James Madison Dukes (2-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Radford Game Information

James Madison Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Vado Morse: 12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

James Madison vs. Radford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 14th 80.5 Points Scored 69.3 235th 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 64.8 40th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 30.6 251st 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 104th 8 3pt Made 6.5 274th 150th 13.4 Assists 11.8 281st 265th 12.7 Turnovers 11 99th

