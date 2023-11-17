The Washington Wizards (2-9) host the New York Knicks (6-5) after losing three straight home games. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 117 - Wizards 109

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.4)

Knicks (-8.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.5

The Knicks (7-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 18.1% more often than the Wizards (5-6-0) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

New York's games have gone over the total 36.4% of the time this season (four out of 11), less often than Washington's games have (eight out of 11).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 4-1, while the Wizards are 1-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are eighth in the league offensively (115.5 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (123.2 points conceded).

Washington is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (39.5) and worst in rebounds conceded (50.9).

This season the Wizards are fifth-best in the league in assists at 27.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 21st in the NBA in committing them (14.6 per game). It is fifth-best in forcing them (15.6 per game).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

