The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kuzma put up 22 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-117 loss versus the Mavericks.

With prop bets in place for Kuzma, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per game last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were 13th in the league defensively last year, conceding 25.1 per contest.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 41 23 5 3 3 0 1 1/18/2023 36 27 13 7 4 1 1 1/13/2023 40 40 7 7 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.