The Liberty Flames (3-0) face the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Liberty vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 71 190th 8th 60.9 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th 19th 16 Assists 13.3 157th 23rd 9.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

