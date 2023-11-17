The Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 42.0% the Rams' opponents shot last season.

Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Rams ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spartans ranked 91st.

The Spartans' 75.8 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed.

When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Norfolk State went 17-4.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Norfolk State put up 82.0 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (70.6).

The Spartans allowed fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (75.0) last season.

Norfolk State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule