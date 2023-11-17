How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 42.0% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
- Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spartans ranked 91st.
- The Spartans' 75.8 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Norfolk State went 17-4.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Norfolk State put up 82.0 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (70.6).
- The Spartans allowed fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (75.0) last season.
- Norfolk State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Penn State-Wilkes Barre
|W 102-55
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/9/2023
|Newport News
|W 90-56
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/13/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-68
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
