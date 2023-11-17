The Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 42.0% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
  • Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Rams ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spartans ranked 91st.
  • The Spartans' 75.8 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Norfolk State went 17-4.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Norfolk State put up 82.0 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (70.6).
  • The Spartans allowed fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (75.0) last season.
  • Norfolk State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Penn State-Wilkes Barre W 102-55 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/9/2023 Newport News W 90-56 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/13/2023 Hampton W 75-68 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Fordham - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

