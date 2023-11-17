Friday's game between the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) at Chartway Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with Old Dominion securing the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 17.

The Monarchs are coming off of a 55-43 win over Xavier in their last game on Tuesday.

Old Dominion vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Old Dominion vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 60, Texas Southern 59

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Monarchs put up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball). They had a +123 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Old Dominion's offense was better in Sun Belt games last year, posting 66.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.1 PPG.

In home games, the Monarchs averaged 2.2 more points per game last year (67.5) than they did in away games (65.3).

Defensively Old Dominion played better in home games last year, allowing 55.3 points per game, compared to 66.3 in road games.

