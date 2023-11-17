How to Watch the Old Dominion vs. Texas Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion vs. Texas Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 60.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 62.4 the Monarchs allowed to opponents.
- When Texas Southern allowed fewer than 66.1 points last season, it went 2-6.
- Last year, the Monarchs averaged 66.1 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 76.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Old Dominion went 6-0 last season when scoring more than 76.7 points.
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lincoln (PA)
|W 72-50
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|Buffalo
|W 59-48
|Chartway Arena
|11/14/2023
|Xavier
|W 55-43
|Chartway Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/28/2023
|Elon
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
