Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Prince William County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Battlefield High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
