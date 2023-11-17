Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Roanoke County, Virginia today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Roanoke Valley Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 17

6:15 PM ET on November 17 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

William Fleming High School at Blacksburg High School