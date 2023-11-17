Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Russell County, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richlands High School at Castlewood High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 16

12:00 AM ET on November 16 Location: Castlewood, VA

Castlewood, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Council High School at Marion Senior High School