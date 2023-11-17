On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per outing (16th in the league).

The Jazz put up 114 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 119.5 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

These teams average a combined 227.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together surrender 231.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Utah has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 28.5 -105 27.7 Devin Booker 28.5 -115 32.0 Jusuf Nurkic 10.5 -115 9.3

Suns and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.