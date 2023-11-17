The VMI Keydets (1-2) battle the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Dakota vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VMI vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota (-7.5) 151.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota (-6.5) 151.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VMI vs. South Dakota Betting Trends (2022-23)

VMI won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Keydets covered the spread nine times last season (9-10 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

South Dakota put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Coyotes games last season hit the over.

