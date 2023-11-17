The William & Mary Tribe (2-2) battle the Air Force Falcons (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons gave up to their opponents (44.5%).

William & Mary went 7-5 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Falcons ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tribe ranked 204th.

The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allowed.

William & Mary put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home, William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2.

At home, the Tribe allowed 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

William & Mary drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule