How to Watch William & Mary vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (2-2) battle the Air Force Falcons (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.
William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other CAA Games
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
- William & Mary went 7-5 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Falcons ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tribe ranked 204th.
- The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allowed.
- William & Mary put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- At home, William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2.
- At home, the Tribe allowed 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- William & Mary drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|American
|W 75-56
|Kaplan Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 95-89
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/16/2023
|Omaha
|L 89-83
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Kaplan Arena
