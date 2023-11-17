The William & Mary Tribe (2-2) battle the Air Force Falcons (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • William & Mary went 7-5 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Falcons ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tribe ranked 204th.
  • The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allowed.
  • William & Mary put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2.
  • At home, the Tribe allowed 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • William & Mary drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 American W 75-56 Kaplan Arena
11/11/2023 @ George Washington L 95-89 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/16/2023 Omaha L 89-83 Clune Arena
11/17/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC - Kaplan Arena

