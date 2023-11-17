William & Mary vs. Air Force: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Air Force Falcons (2-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.
William & Mary vs. Air Force Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Clune Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Air Force
|-6.5
|130.5
Tribe Betting Records & Stats
- William & Mary played 21 games last season that had more than 130.5 combined points scored.
- Tribe outings last year had a 137.5-point average over/under, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.
- The Tribe were 12-17-0 against the spread last year.
- William & Mary won eight, or 32%, of the 25 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Tribe had a record of 3-8 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +275 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tribe have a 26.7% chance to win.
William & Mary vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 130.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Air Force
|18
|60%
|66.9
|134.1
|67.1
|137.4
|131.2
|William & Mary
|21
|72.4%
|67.2
|134.1
|70.3
|137.4
|136.5
Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends
- The Tribe put up just 0.1 more points per game last year (67.2) than the Falcons gave up to opponents (67.1).
- William & Mary put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.
William & Mary vs. Air Force Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Air Force
|16-14-0
|2-2
|17-13-0
|William & Mary
|12-17-0
|6-9
|13-16-0
William & Mary vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Air Force
|William & Mary
|10-9
|Home Record
|11-5
|4-8
|Away Record
|1-14
|9-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-11-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|62.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.2
|11-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
