The Washington Wizards (2-9) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 227.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.

Washington's games this year have had a 238.6-point total on average, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

The Wizards have been victorious in one of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 4 36.4% 109.1 224.6 105.2 228.4 222.2 Wizards 8 72.7% 115.5 224.6 123.2 228.4 234.2

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

The Wizards put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 105.2 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.2 points, Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Wizards and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 5-6 3-3 8-3 Knicks 7-4 2-0 4-7

Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights

Wizards Knicks 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 2-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 123.2 Points Allowed (PG) 105.2 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

