The Washington Wizards (2-9) will host the New York Knicks (6-5) after losing three straight home games.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MSG

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 46.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 1-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.

The Wizards put up 10.3 more points per game (115.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (105.2).

Washington is 2-8 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Wizards are averaging fewer points at home (113.5 per game) than on the road (116.6). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (121.5) than away (124.1).

This season the Wizards are averaging fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (28.9).

