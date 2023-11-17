Bookmakers have set player props for Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma and others when the New York Knicks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -179) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 21.5 points, 0.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (5.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under (2.5).

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Friday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game average is 4.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Jordan Poole's 18.7 points per game are 2.2 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 23.5 point total set for Randle on Friday is 9.8 more than his season scoring average (13.7).

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 20 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Friday (25.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under.

His four made three-pointers average is 1.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

