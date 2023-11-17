The Washington Wizards (2-9) match up against the New York Knicks (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Tyus Jones of the Wizards and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, MSG

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Mavericks on Wednesday, 130-117. Their leading scorer was Kyle Kuzma with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22 6 3 0 0 2 Jordan Poole 16 5 3 1 0 2 Deni Avdija 15 3 4 3 0 3

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma posts 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists per game, making 48.2% of shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jones' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Jordan Poole is putting up 18.7 points, 3 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija is averaging 10 points, 2.7 assists and 6.7 boards per contest.

Delon Wright's numbers for the season are 3.7 points, 5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

