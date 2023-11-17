Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in York County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mathews High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.