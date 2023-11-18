When the Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Ovechkin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 18:09 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:19 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:05 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:43 Home L 4-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

