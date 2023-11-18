Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
When the Washington Capitals face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Beck Malenstyn light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
