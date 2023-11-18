How to Watch the Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (8-4-2) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have conceded 37 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Capitals' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|14
|4
|7
|11
|8
|5
|0%
|John Carlson
|14
|1
|8
|9
|23
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|14
|3
|5
|8
|13
|15
|36.4%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|14
|3
|5
|8
|12
|9
|43.4%
|Connor McMichael
|14
|4
|3
|7
|4
|7
|34.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.5 goals per game (60 in total), 28th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 26 goals during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|15
|1
|9
|10
|3
|6
|-
|Ivan Provorov
|17
|0
|10
|10
|10
|3
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|17
|4
|5
|9
|5
|9
|39.5%
|Boone Jenner
|17
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|57.5%
|Kirill Marchenko
|15
|4
|5
|9
|3
|9
|30%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.