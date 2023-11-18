The Washington Capitals (8-4-2) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 37 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Capitals' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 14 4 7 11 8 5 0% John Carlson 14 1 8 9 23 11 - Tom Wilson 14 3 5 8 13 15 36.4% Evgeny Kuznetsov 14 3 5 8 12 9 43.4% Connor McMichael 14 4 3 7 4 7 34.8%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.5 goals per game (60 in total), 28th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players