Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Blue Jackets on November 18, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Zachary Werenski and others when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (11 total points), having registered four goals and seven assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
John Carlson has nine points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding eight assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Tom Wilson has three goals and five assists for Washington.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Werenski is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 10 points (0.7 per game), with one goal and nine assists in 15 games (playing 23:58 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Ivan Provorov is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 10 total points (0.6 per game), with zero goals and 10 assists in 17 games.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
