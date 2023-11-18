ACC foes will clash when the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Duke vs. Virginia?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 33, Virginia 19

Duke 33, Virginia 19 Duke has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Blue Devils have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.

Virginia has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won once.

The Cavaliers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Blue Devils have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (-3)



Duke (-3) Against the spread, Duke is 5-4-0 this year.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Virginia has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cavaliers have an ATS record of 6-2 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) This season, four of Duke's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

This season, eight of Virginia's games have ended with a score higher than 46.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.8 points per game, 4.3 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 47.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 29.6 28.4 31 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 46.3 52 Implied Total AVG 31.8 26.3 35.5 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-2 1-5

