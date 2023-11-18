Best Bets & Odds for the Duke vs. Virginia Game – Saturday, November 18
ACC foes will clash when the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Duke vs. Virginia?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Duke 33, Virginia 19
- Duke has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Blue Devils have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.
- Virginia has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won once.
- The Cavaliers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Devils have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Duke (-3)
- Against the spread, Duke is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Blue Devils are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Virginia has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Cavaliers have an ATS record of 6-2 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- This season, four of Duke's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
- This season, eight of Virginia's games have ended with a score higher than 46.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 50.8 points per game, 4.3 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Duke
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|47.5
|47.8
|Implied Total AVG
|29.6
|28.4
|31
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|1-1
|0-3
Virginia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|46.3
|52
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|26.3
|35.5
|ATS Record
|7-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-3-0
|2-2-0
|5-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|0-2
|1-5
