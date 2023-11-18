In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dylan Strome to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in five of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

Strome has scored two goals on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 21.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:00 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:55 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 2 2 0 21:12 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.