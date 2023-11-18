Saturday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (4-0) and the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at EagleBank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-44 and heavily favors George Mason to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Patriots head into this contest after a 60-52 win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

George Mason vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

George Mason vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 85, Robert Morris 44

George Mason Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Patriots had a -41 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They put up 60.5 points per game, 268th in college basketball, and gave up 61.8 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball.

In conference matchups, George Mason put up fewer points per contest (59.9) than its season average (60.5).

The Patriots posted 62.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 57.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.

George Mason ceded 57.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (61.3).

