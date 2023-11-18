The George Mason Patriots (4-0) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonials averaged just 4.0 fewer points per game last year (57.8) than the Patriots allowed their opponents to score (61.8).

Robert Morris had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.

Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots put up were just 0.7 fewer points than the Colonials allowed (61.2).

George Mason had an 11-4 record last season when putting up more than 61.2 points.

The Patriots shot 36.1% from the field last season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Colonials allowed to opponents.

The Colonials shot at a 33.8% rate from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Schedule