Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Giles County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Giles County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick County High School at Giles High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Pearisburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.