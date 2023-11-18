The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will look to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, airing at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Hampton compiled a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pirates ranked 204th.
  • The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Hampton went 5-10.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Hampton put up 69.8 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (65.9).
  • The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
  • Hampton drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 109-46 Hampton Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Norfolk State L 75-68 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Kent State L 100-62 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 FGCU - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center

