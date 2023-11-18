Our projection model predicts the James Madison Dukes will defeat the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-9.5) Toss Up (56.5) James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 7-3-0.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-2.

This year, six of the Dukes' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 6.6 more than the average point total for James Madison games this season.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 26.7%.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread.

Appalachian State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Mountaineers' 10 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Appalachian State games this season is 2.0 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Dukes vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 34.3 18.2 36.8 14.4 31.8 22.0 Appalachian State 34.8 27.0 38.2 25.2 31.4 28.8

